you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 21, 2017 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here are stock recommendations from Geojit

Indigo passenger traffic grew by robust 31% CAGR versus industry growth of 15% CAGR, over FY14-FY17.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are three stock recommendations from  Geojit.

InterGlobe Aviation

Rating: Buy CMP: Rs1,165 Target Price: Rs1,426

InterGlobal Aviation (Indigo) is one of the most efficient low cost carriers (LCC) with a market share of 40 percent in Indian aviation sector.

Indigo passenger traffic grew by robust 31 percent CAGR versus industry growth of 15% CAGR, over FY14-FY17. Expanding market presence through robust fleet addition and firming up its regional connectivity plans augurs well. We factor revenue & earnings to grow at 25 percent & 29 percent CAGR over FY17-FY19E. We are positive on Indigo given increasing air travel penetration, market leadership position, and strong balance sheet

Granules India Ltd

Rating: Buy CMP: Rs128 Target Price: Rs147

Granules India is a leading generic player in the Indian pharmaceutical industry with 2/3rd of its revenue generated from North America and Europe.

With its vertically integrated platform, low cost of production and strong global presence we expect EBITDA margin to improve by 60 bps over CY17-19E. Consolidated Revenue/PAT to grow at 20 percent/13 percent CAGR over CY17-19E on back of new product releases and removal of production bottlenecks. We value Granules at 18x on CY19E EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs147 and recommend Buy.

KNR Constructions 

Rating: Accumulate CMP: Rs275 Target Price: Rs302

KNR Constructions (KNR) is a leading EPC player largely focusing on national and state highway projects. KNR has successfully executed ~6,000 lane km road projects across 12 states in India.

Order book continued to remain strong @ 2.1x TTM revenue and total outstanding order book stands at Rs3,587cr. During the quarter, EBITDA margin improved significantly by 598bps YoY to 21% in Q2FY18 due to 61% YoY reduction in subcontracting expenses. Given better execution capability & superior operating margin we revise upwards FY18E/19E PAT estimates by 8% & 12% respectively. The company continues to maintain their order inflow target of Rs2,000cr to Rs2,500cr in FY18E which is a key trigger to monitor for re-rating. Consequently, we expect order intake to grow at a CAGR of 36% over FY17-19E. Additionally, govt’s prime focus on road development is keeping the outlook positive.

tags #Granules India #InterGlobal Aviation #stock recommendations #stock views

