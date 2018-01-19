Healthcare Global Enterprises jumps 9% on increase foreign investment limit

Healthcare Global Enterprises shares rallied 9.4 percent intraday Friday after foreign investment limit for the company increased by the Reserve Bank of India.

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday notified that the foreign investment limit for investment by foreign portfolios investors (FPIs) in Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited has increased from 24 percent to 100 percent of its paid up capital.

The India's largest provider of cancer care had passed necessary resolutions of its board of directors and general body for the same.

Owing to the increase in investment limit, it is notified that the aggregate shareholding by FPIs in HealthCare Global has gone below the prescribed FPIs investment limit for the company. Hence, the restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of the above company by FPIs are withdrawn with immediate effect, the RBI said.

At 14:24 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 299.00, up Rs 20.25, or 7.26 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.