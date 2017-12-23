HDFC Standard Life gains 2% after Morgan Stanley initiates Overweight with target of Rs 425

Not Calculating The Insurance Cover | Most of the time people get into the trap of buying life insurance policy which provides them highest sum assured without calculating whether they really need that much cover at that point in time or not. It is important to calculate your overall annual expenses. Therefore, you should take a cover accordingly, otherwise you may end up paying a heavy premium.

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company shares gained 2 percent intraday Thursday after Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage with overweight rating on the stock, citing superior franchise to drive steady growth.

The research house has set a target price at Rs 425, implying 13.5 percent potential upside from Wednesday's closing price.

HDFC Life is one of the best plays on India's protection story and one of the strongest distribution franchises, though it relies heavily on HDFC Bank, Morgan Stanley said.

The private insurance life company specialises in protection – an underpenetrated and highly profitable segment.

The research house feels the improvement in revenue mix will offset margin pressure going ahead. It expects protection premiums to grow at a CAGR of 44 percent over FY17-20, and 20 percent over FY20-30.

It further expects return on embedded value to sustain at 20 percent over the next three years and value of new business to grow at a CAGR of 28 percent over FY17-20.

The near-term stock price upside is limited following strong listing, it said.

The stock rallied more than 30 percent from its issue price of Rs 290 per share. It listed at Rs 313 on November 17, against issue price.

In bull case scenario, Morgan Stanley expects the stock to hit a target price of Rs 580 (implying 55 percent potential upside), citing strong growth, significant improvement in persistency and stronger-than expected performance on protection.

HDFC Standard Life had raised nearly Rs 8,700 crore through the public issue in November.

At 13:38 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 377.05, up Rs 2.50, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.