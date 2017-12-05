App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 05, 2017 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Mutual Fund buy 9 lakh shares of Just Dial

Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I sold 4,54,937 shares of Just Dial at Rs 500.05.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On December 4, 2017 SCI Growth Investments II sold 5,74,710 shares of Just Dial at Rs 501.54 on the NSE.

Also, Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I sold 4,54,937 shares at Rs 500.05.

However, HDFC Mutual Fund A/C HDFC Prudence Fund bought 9,00,000 shares at Rs 500.

On Monday, Just Dial ended at Rs 492.20, down Rs 17.55, or 3.44 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 619.45 and 52-week low Rs 318.20 on 17 March, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.54 percent below its 52-week high and 54.68 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.