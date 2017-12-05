HDFC Mutual Fund buy 9 lakh shares of Just Dial

Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I sold 4,54,937 shares of Just Dial at Rs 500.05.
On December 4, 2017 SCI Growth Investments II sold 5,74,710 shares of Just Dial at Rs 501.54 on the NSE.
However, HDFC Mutual Fund A/C HDFC Prudence Fund bought 9,00,000 shares at Rs 500.
On Monday, Just Dial ended at Rs 492.20, down Rs 17.55, or 3.44 percent.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 619.45 and 52-week low Rs 318.20 on 17 March, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 20.54 percent below its 52-week high and 54.68 percent above its 52-week low.