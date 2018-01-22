HDFC Life slips 2% after Q3 earnings; Nomura maintains Buy, see up to 7% fall

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company shares fell more than 2 percent intraday Monday after global brokerage house Nomura expects the stock to fall up to 7 percent at Rs 450 per share, though it maintained Buy call.

Current valuations should restrict near-term share performance, the research house feels.

Nomura expects steady performance of the company to continue, given balanced product mix. HDFC Life is a long-term compounder with more than 20 percent return on embedded value, it said.

The private life insurance company continued to improve on its leadership in protection business. It gained share in FY18 after a loss in share in FY17, Nomura said.

HDFC Standard Life insurance posted a 15 percent growth in profits for third quarter ended December 30, 2017 as compared to a year ago period. In its first results post the listing on the stock exchanges, the insurer saw new premiums of Rs 7,070 crore being collected for the April to December 2017 period, showing a growth of 33 percent over same period in FY17.

In their post earnings call, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, HDFC Life said that they had a robust quarter and that protection business continued to add to individual APE (annualised premium equivalent) for the company.

The total premium showed a growth of 20 percent to Rs 14,610 crore aided by strong new business growth of 33 percent and renewal business growth of 9 percent.

The company's persistency ratio for the 13th month stood at 86 percent while the assets under management grew by 27 percent to Rs 1.04 lakh crore. For a nine-month period, the profits rose by 18 percent to Rs 762.16 crore.

In terms of the product mix, unit-linked insurance products (Ulips) contributed 59 percent and conventional products formed 41 percent of the Individual APE (Annual Premium Equivalent).

At 13:36 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 473.00, down Rs 9.95, or 2.06 percent on the BSE.