Days hours minutes
Jan 15, 2018 10:17 AM IST

HDFC jumps up 2% on fundraising plan; CLSA hikes target price by 16%

Over the weekend, it announced that the Board had approved fund raising worth Rs 11,301 crore by issuing 6.43 crore shares at Rs 1,726.05 per share to investors, including global private equity biggie GIC Singapore, KKR and Premji Invest.

Shares of HDFC gained around 2 percent intraday on Monday as investors cheered the NBFC’s fundraising plan.

Over the weekend, it announced that the Board had approved fund raising worth Rs 11,301 crore by issuing 6.43 crore shares at Rs 1,726.05 per share to investors, including global private equity biggie GIC Singapore, KKR and Premji Invest.

Housing Development Finance Corporation or HDFC's committee of directors in a meeting held on Saturday approved to the "issuance of 6,43,29,882 equity shares if Rs 2 each of the Corporation on a preferential basis", HDFC said in a release to the stock exchanges on Saturday.

It will further issue such number of equity shares through Qualified Institutional Payment (QIP) to raise up to Rs 1,896 crore

The fund raising would be subject to approval of the members of the Corporation, it added.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,200

CLSA believes that the lender should see 65% lift in its core BVPS over March 17-19 led by capital raising. Further, it sees a pickup in core earnings growth over FY17-20 as it leverages uptick in affordable housing. Further, it also said that HDFC was among its top picks in the sector. The hiked target price implies an upside of 16 percent.

Brokerage: Bank of America Merrill Lynch | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,000

The global research firm has retained forecasts till the process of respective capital raise is completed by the firm. It highlighted that Rs 11,100 crore raised via preferential allotment may result in post cap dilution of 3.87%. it expects subsidiary to add value too.

