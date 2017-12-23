HDFC gains 1% on stake sale in Computer Age Management to Warburg Pincus affiliate company

HDFC shares gained a percent intraday Thursday after selling 6.3 percent stake in Computer Age Management Services Pvt Ltd to Warburg Pincus affiliate company Great Terrain Investment Ltd for Rs 209.50 crore.

"Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is the target entity whose shares are being sold by the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC)," the mortgage lender said in its filing.

Warburg Pincus is the US-based private equity investing firm.

HDFC further said its associate HDFC Bank, which is also a shareholder in CAMS, is also selling a part of its shareholding in CAMS to the same purchaser at the same price at which the Corporation is selling its share in CAMS.

HDFC has been an investor in CAMS since 2000 and has decided to sell part of its shareholding in CAMS to Great Terrain Investment Ltd, Mauritius, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus group, amounting to 6.3 percent of CAMS's equity share capital.

"After completion of the sale, the Corporation would continue to hold 4.8 percent of the equity share capital of CAMS," HDFC said.

The mortgage lender said the deal which is an all cash consideration is expected to be completed by January 31, 2018.

CAMS is a SEBI licensed registrar and transfer agent that offers physical touch point for receipt, verification and processing of financial and non-financial transactions. It also provides services to mutual funds, insurance, venture funds, banks and NBFCs.

For the financial year ended March 2017, revenues of CAMS aggregated to over Rs 478.3 crore.

At 12:23 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,702.05, up Rs 9.15, or 0.54 percent and HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,870.70, up Rs 2.65, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.