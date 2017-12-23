App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 21, 2017 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC gains 1% on stake sale in Computer Age Management to Warburg Pincus affiliate company

HDFC has been an investor in CAMS since 2000 and has decided to sell part of its shareholding in CAMS to Great Terrain Investment Ltd, Mauritius, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus group, amounting to 6.3 percent of CAMS's equity share capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC shares gained a percent intraday Thursday after selling 6.3 percent stake in Computer Age Management Services Pvt Ltd to Warburg Pincus affiliate company Great Terrain Investment Ltd for Rs 209.50 crore.

"Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is the target entity whose shares are being sold by the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC)," the mortgage lender said in its filing.

Warburg Pincus is the US-based private equity investing firm.

HDFC further said its associate HDFC Bank, which is also a shareholder in CAMS, is also selling a part of its shareholding in CAMS to the same purchaser at the same price at which the Corporation is selling its share in CAMS.

related news

HDFC has been an investor in CAMS since 2000 and has decided to sell part of its shareholding in CAMS to Great Terrain Investment Ltd, Mauritius, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus group, amounting to 6.3 percent of CAMS's equity share capital.

"After completion of the sale, the Corporation would continue to hold 4.8 percent of the equity share capital of CAMS," HDFC said.

The mortgage lender said the deal which is an all cash consideration is expected to be completed by January 31, 2018.

CAMS is a SEBI licensed registrar and transfer agent that offers physical touch point for receipt, verification and processing of financial and non-financial transactions. It also provides services to mutual funds, insurance, venture funds, banks and NBFCs.

For the financial year ended March 2017, revenues of CAMS aggregated to over Rs 478.3 crore.

At 12:23 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,702.05, up Rs 9.15, or 0.54 percent and HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,870.70, up Rs 2.65, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.