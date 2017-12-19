HDFC Bank remains top pick among large caps, ups target to Rs 2,350: Nomura

HDFC Bank shares touched a fresh record high of Rs 1,900.10, up 1.4 percent intraday Monday after global research house Nomura has maintained its buy rating on the stock with increased target price at Rs 2,350 (from Rs 2,200 per share).

The research house expects the bank to raise Rs 18,000 crore worth of capital and that will add 12 percent to FY19 book.

The meeting of the board of directors of the bank will be held on December 20 to consider a proposal for raising of funds by issue of equity shares or depository receipts and other securities including through qualified institutions placement, as well as a preferential issue to promoter Housing Development Finance Corporation.

Nomura expects faster earning growth from HDFC Bank over the next 2-3 years.

Normalisation of demonetisation and GST is a key trigger to its earnings growth, the research house said.

At 15:16 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,880.35, up Rs 7.30, or 0.39 percent on the BSE.