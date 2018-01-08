App
Jan 08, 2018
Jan 08, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCC gains 5% on Rs 484-crore order win for Pune metro rail project

The work involved general and structural civil works of the station buildings and architectural and site development.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Hindustan Construction Company gained 5 percent intraday on Monday as investors cheered a recent order win by the company.

The company’s joint venture has been awarded a contract worth Rs 484 crore for the metro rail project in Pune.

HCC is the lead partner in the JV with AL FARA'A and has 51 percent stake in the JV. "The contract is for construction of eight elevated metro rail stations viz. Vanaz, Anand Nagar, Ideal Colony, Nal Stop, Garware College, Deccan, Sambhaji Park and PMC on Line II of Pune Metro Rail Project," the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Monday morning.

Further, it added that the work involved general and structural civil works of the station buildings and architectural and site development.

This is the second order that the firm has received from the project, with the earlier one being construction of nine elevated stations on Line I.

At 10:01 hrs Hindustan Construction Company was quoting at Rs 43.45, up Rs 1.55, or 3.70 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 44.00 and an intraday low of Rs 42.05.

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

