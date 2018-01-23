App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 23, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Havells hits 52-week high post Q3 nos; Edelweiss keeps buy with target of Rs 640

The revenue was up 30.5 percent at Rs 1,965.8 crore against Rs 1,506 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Havells India touched 52-week high of Rs 584.20, gaining nearly 6 percent intraday Tuesday on robust third quarter numbers.

The company's standalone December quarter net profit was up 27 percent at Rs 194.4 crore against Rs 153 crore in same quarter last year.

The revenue was up 30.5 percent at Rs 1,965.8 crore against Rs 1,506 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 37.4 percent at Rs 262.3 crore and EBITDA margin was up at 13.3 percent.

related news

The tax expense for the December quarter stood at Rs 75 crore against Rs 54 crore, YoY.

The lloyd consumer revenue was up 8.6 percent at Rs 293 crore against Rs 270 crore, QoQ.

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on Havells India and raised price target to Rs 635 from Rs 600.

According to the firm, the December quarter was a strong broad-based quarter as consumer durables and lighting drove the growth.

The company's switchgears segment saw modest pick-up. The margins are very strong and cables have set new normal of profitability. The lloyd growth aided by some pre-buying before new energy norms, it added.

The broking house Edelweiss has maintained buy rating on the stock with price target of Rs 640.

The favorable base led to in-line quarter, the growth profile was intact, meanwhile the impressive growth in lighting/consumer durable was on low base, it added.

The company is well placed to benefit with demonetization and GST mostly behind. The positives are shift to organized, rising premiumisation and ramp up in lloyds’ profitability.

At 12:25 hrs Havells India was quoting at Rs 580, up Rs 27.85, or 5.04 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.