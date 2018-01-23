Havells hits 52-week high post Q3 nos; Edelweiss keeps buy with target of Rs 640

Shares of Havells India touched 52-week high of Rs 584.20, gaining nearly 6 percent intraday Tuesday on robust third quarter numbers.

The company's standalone December quarter net profit was up 27 percent at Rs 194.4 crore against Rs 153 crore in same quarter last year.

The revenue was up 30.5 percent at Rs 1,965.8 crore against Rs 1,506 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 37.4 percent at Rs 262.3 crore and EBITDA margin was up at 13.3 percent.

The tax expense for the December quarter stood at Rs 75 crore against Rs 54 crore, YoY.

The lloyd consumer revenue was up 8.6 percent at Rs 293 crore against Rs 270 crore, QoQ.

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on Havells India and raised price target to Rs 635 from Rs 600.

According to the firm, the December quarter was a strong broad-based quarter as consumer durables and lighting drove the growth.

The company's switchgears segment saw modest pick-up. The margins are very strong and cables have set new normal of profitability. The lloyd growth aided by some pre-buying before new energy norms, it added.

The broking house Edelweiss has maintained buy rating on the stock with price target of Rs 640.

The favorable base led to in-line quarter, the growth profile was intact, meanwhile the impressive growth in lighting/consumer durable was on low base, it added.

The company is well placed to benefit with demonetization and GST mostly behind. The positives are shift to organized, rising premiumisation and ramp up in lloyds’ profitability.

At 12:25 hrs Havells India was quoting at Rs 580, up Rs 27.85, or 5.04 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil