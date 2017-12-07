App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 07, 2017 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hatsun Agro gains 3% as board approves fund raising via rights issue

The company has approved raising funds by way of issue of securities on a rights basis aggregating up to Rs 900 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Hatsun Agro Products added nearly 3 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company approved raising funds via right issue.

The company at its meeting held on December 06 has considered and approved raising funds by way of issue of securities to the existing equity shareholders of the company on a rights basis aggregating up to Rs 900 crore.

The board has also constituted a rights issue committee and authorised it to decide the terms and conditions of the rights issue including the nature of security, issue size, issue price, timing of the issue, rights entitlement ratio, record date and all other matters related and incidental to the rights issue in consultation with the lead manager to the rights issue.

graph_hatsun

At 09:20 hrs Hatsun Agro Products was quoting at Rs 894, up Rs 20.90, or 2.39 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 970 and 52-week low Rs 343.55 on 14 November, 2017 and 09 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.94 percent below its 52-week high and 159.93 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.