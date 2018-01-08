GVK Power locked at 5% upper circuit on concession agreement for Navi Mumbai Airport project

GVK Power & Infrastructure shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 21.10 on Monday on concession agreement for the Navi Mumbai Airport project.

"....has announced signing of the concession agreement for the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, through the creation of special purpose vehicle - Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (NMIAL) with CIDCO," GVK said in its filing.

CIDCO is the nodal authority of the Government of Maharashtra for implementation of this project.

GVK through its subsidiary Mumbai International Airport holds 74 percent equity shares of NMIAL while CIDCO holds the balance 26 percent.

The initial concession period is 30 years from the appointed date which is extendable for further 10 years.

GVK's subsidiary MIAL was declared the successful bidder in February 2017 for the Navi Mumbai International Airport project and had received letter of award from CIDCO on October 25, 2017.

At 14:54 hours IST, there were pending buy orders of 702,408 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE.