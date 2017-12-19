Gujarat-based stocks trim sharp losses as BJP smells victory in polls

Shares of Adani Group and other Gujarat-based companies fell 6-15 percent intraday, before cutting those losses on Monday following trends coming in from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Transmissions, Cadila, and Arvind, Gujarat Gas, Ratnamani Metals, among others fell 2-15 percent intraday. But they recovered after trends showed that BJP was winning elections in both states. Stocks like Adani Transmission was up over 1 percent. Cadila and Arvind were trading flat.

Trends coming in for assembly election results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh showed a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but the margin of victory worried the Street. Remember, exit polls had shown a comfortable win for the party, but these trends show that it may have just crossed the half-way mark.

At 9:50 am, the BJP was leading 103 seats against Congress' 75 constituencies in contrast to 8:35 am, when the BJP was leading in 58 seats while the Congress was leading in 32 assembly constituencies.