Gravita India rally 3% on bagging order from European Schneider Group company

Gravita India shares rallied more than 3 percent in morning Wednesday after bagging order from the European Schneider Group company.

The recycling company has received orders worth Rs 250 crore from Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited.

"This order will help company to strengthen its topline and bottomline in coming FY19 and the said order will be executed during 2018," the company said.

Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited is a part of European Schneider Group.

At 10:00 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 182.30, up Rs 3.15, or 1.76 percent on the BSE.