GPT Infra, Lumax Auto, Shree Pushkar Chemicals up 2-4% on strong Q2 nos

Shares of GPT Infraprojects, Lumax Auto Technologies and Shree Pushkar Chemicals gained 2-4 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of strong Q2 numbers.

GPT Infraprojects has reported 24 percent jump in its Q2FY18 net profit at Rs 3.83 crore against Rs 3.09 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's revenue was down 18.5 percent at Rs 98.44 crore versus Rs 120.87 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 2 percent at Rs 17.5 crore and margin was up 350 bps at 17.8 percent.

Despite the drop in revenues, margins were improve as raw materials cost and others expenses fall.

The company has declared 10 percent (Re 1 per share) interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18.

Lumax Auto Technologies' Q2 (July-September) net profit increased 14 percent at Rs 14.99 crore against Rs 13.13 crore.

Revenue of the company was down 3 percent at Rs 267.61 crore as compared to Rs 276.90 crore

EBITDA was up 12 percent at Rs 24.5 crore and margin was up 70 bps at 9.2 percent.

Shree Pushkar Chemical has registered 15 percent rise in its Q2FY18 net profit at Rs 10.39 crore against Rs 9.01 crore.

Revenue of the company rose up 22 percent at Rs 96.38 crore against Rs 78.95 crore.

EBITDA was up 14 percent at Rs 17.3 crore and margin was down 130 bps at 18 percent.

The company has informed that the additional capacity of 3000 MTA of the dyes plant has been created at its unit no. III at B-97, MIDC Lote Parshuram and the plant has commenced trial runs by end November 2017.

At 09:48 hrs Lumax Auto Technologies was quoting at Rs 638.55, up 1.36 percent, Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers was quoting at Rs 274.55, up 1.24 percent and GPT Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 196.95, down 0.68 percent on the BSE.

In the last one year, Lumax Auto Technologies, Shree Pushkar Chemicals and GPT Infraprojects gained 47 percent, 61 percent and 66 percent respectively.

Posted by Rakesh Patil