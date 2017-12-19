On December 18, 2017 Government Of Singapore bought 8,95,058 shares of Kridhan Infra at Rs 92 on the BSE.

However, Mustray Impex & Services sold 20,00,000 shares at Rs 92.21.

On Monday, Kridhan Infra ended at Rs 99.35, down Rs 2.40, or 2.36 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 121.55 and 52-week low Rs 47.50 on 11 December, 2017 and 24 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.26 percent below its 52-week high and 109.16 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.06 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 1,655.83. The latest book value of the company is Rs 11.66 per share.