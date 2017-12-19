Mustray Impex & Services sold 20,00,000 shares of Kridhan Infra at Rs 92.21.
On December 18, 2017 Government Of Singapore bought 8,95,058 shares of Kridhan Infra at Rs 92 on the BSE.
On Monday, Kridhan Infra ended at Rs 99.35, down Rs 2.40, or 2.36 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 121.55 and 52-week low Rs 47.50 on 11 December, 2017 and 24 March, 2017, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 18.26 percent below its 52-week high and 109.16 percent above its 52-week low.The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.06 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 1,655.83. The latest book value of the company is Rs 11.66 per share.