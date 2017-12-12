Goldman Sachs upgrades Motherson Sumi Systems, ups target on strong earnings growth

Motherson Sumi Systems shares gained nearly 2 percent intraday Tuesday after the global brokerage house upgraded the stock as well as raised target price sharply.

Goldman Sachs has upgraded the auto ancillary company to buy from neutral and raised price target to Rs 430 (from Rs 318 per share), implying 13.5 percent potential upside from Monday's closing price.

"Motherson is the best positioned among our India autos coverage," the research house said while raising revenue estimates for the next three financial years by 5 percent, 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

It has also raised operating income estimates for the next three financial years by 5 percent, 17 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

Global structural trends of premiumisation, light-weighting, modularisation and vendor consolidation are positive factors for the company, Goldman said.

Motherson Sumi Systems, the flagship company of the Samvardhana Motherson Group, is one of the leading manufacturer of automotive wiring harnesses, mirrors for passenger cars and a leading supplier of plastic components and modules to the automotive industry.

The upside in stock continued also on the back of positive management commentary. As global auto companies are concentrating more on electric vehicles (EVs), Motherson also started focussing more on this segment.

"Of the top 10 EV manufacturers, company supplies to 6 of them and we are very much in sync with requirement of electric vehicles," Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Sumi Group said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Only 70,000 electric cars produced so far globally.

The company has given a 5-year plan in the beginning itself. Sehgal expects to reach 5-year target 6 months earlier and hopes to cross 40 percent return on capital employed by FY19-20.

"We are looking at many acquisition opportunities and have a strong pipeline of acquisitions," Sehgal said, adding the focus is always on increasing the content per car.

"We are seeing strong pick up in commercial vehicle business in US and we see lot of buoyancy in Europe but the only weak market currently is Brazil," he said. He expects Brazil to pick up in next 2 years.

Yesterday other global brokerage house HSBC also increased target price on the stock to Rs 425 (from Rs 376 per share) while maintaining buy call.

The research firm expects innovation & cross-selling to support business growth. "Motherson is well placed to benefit from increasing role of auto component suppliers. With the recent fundraising, the company is ready for multiple acquisitions," it said.

At 10:21 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 382.95, up 1.12 percent on the BSE.