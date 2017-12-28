App
Dec 28, 2017 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goldman Sachs retains Buy on Sun Pharma after USFDA accepts NDA filing for OTX-101

The research house said delayed Halol resolution & US price erosion intensity are key risks to its rating.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Goldman Sachs has maintained its Buy call on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a target price of Rs 600 per share after the US health regulator accepted NDA filing for OTX-101.

The stock saw profit booking today after its nearly 7 percent rally in previous day.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) accepted a new drug application (NDA), filed by its wholly owned subsidiary, for OTX-101 (cyclosporine A, ophthalmic solution) 0.09%, a novel nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine A 0.09% in a clear, preservative-free aqueous solution, the pharma major said in its filing on Wednesday.

It is in-line with expectations, the research house said while expecting an NDA approval for OTX-101 over the next 12 months.

According to Goldman, OTX-101 may be commercially launched in FY20.

The company said OTX-101 is now under review for approval by the US FDA, marking an important developmental milestone for Sun Pharma’s dry eye candidate.

The research house said delayed Halol resolution & US price erosion intensity are key risks to its rating.

At 14:05 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 571.85, down Rs 5.85, or 1.01 percent on the BSE.

