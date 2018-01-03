App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 03, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goldman Sachs initiates neutral on Tata Steel as positives fairly priced in

The global research house has set a target price of Rs 780 for the stock, implying a 7 percent potential upside from Tuesday's closing price.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Goldman Sachs has initiated Neutral call on Tata Steel as it feels positives have been fairly priced in.

The global research house has set a target price of Rs 780 for the stock, implying a 7 percent potential upside from Tuesday's closing price.

According to the research house, Tata Steel's Phase 1 of Kalinganagar plant is expected to drive near-term volume growth.

Its India profitability is expected to be impacted by narrowing spreads, but European profitability is expected to remain stable over medium term, Goldman feels.

"We don’t take view on European JV deal materializing and estimates don't incorporate European JV," it said.

The research house expects volume/EBITDA/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 6/10/21 percent over FY17-20, and Return on equity/return on capital employed to expand to 17/8 percent by FY20 versus 10/5.7 percent in FY17.

"We could turn constructive on visibility of timely execution of expansion plan," Goldman said.

At 13:21 hours IST, the stock price of Tata Steel was up 0.81 percent at Rs 735 on the BSE.

tags #Stocks Views #Tata Steel

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.