Dec 14, 2017 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goldman Sachs India buys 4.88 lakh shares of V2 Retail

Pramod Chand Mahnot sold 7,00,000 shares of V2 Retail.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
On December 13, 2017 Goldman Sachs India bought 4,88,827 shares of V2 Retail at Rs 503.92 on the BSE.

However, Pramod Chand Mahnot sold 7,00,000 shares at Rs 502.59.

On Wednesday, V2 Retail ended at Rs 498.05, down Rs 20.05, or 3.87 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 555.45 and 52-week low Rs 99.80 on 12 December, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.33 percent below its 52-week high and 399.05 percent above its 52-week low.

