Gold prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined 0. 8 percent to close at $ 1327.7 per ounce reflecting losses across the commodities complex as the U.S. dollar clawed back some losses the day after hitting a three - year low against a basket of currencies. Gold remained relatively firm after three 2017 U.S. interest rate hikes, but further rate hikes could pressure gold prices by raising the opportunity cost of non - yielding bullion. On the MCX, gold prices fell 0. 2 percent to close at Rs. 29742 per 10 gms.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways today, international markets are trading lower by 0. 1 % at $ 1326.4 per ounce. Profit booking after a recent rally and stronger dollar are possible factors exerting downside pressure on gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.