you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 19, 2017 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade Sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect gold prices to trade sideways today taking in to consideration the tax overhaul that is due on 22nd December 2017 in the US.


Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, spot gold prices rose half a percent to trade at D1261.3 per ounce as uncertainty over U.S. tax legislation weighed on the dollar. Top U.S. Republicans expect Congress to pass the bill this week, with votes in the House of Representatives and Senate as early as Tuesday. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.8 percent to close at Rs.28482 per 10 gms.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways today taking in to consideration the tax overhaul that is due on 22nd December 2017 in the US.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

