Gold prices to trade lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Spot gold prices rose marginally by 0.1 3 percent to close at $1243.5 per ounce prices retreated to a near five - month l ow on Tues day as investors braced for a widely expected U.S. interest rate increase this week and looked for clues about further hikes from the Federal Reserve. Global markets are watching the U.S. cetral bank's two - day meeting for clues about the Fed's future rate path. On the MCX, gold prices declined by 0.61 percent to close at Rs .28175 per 10 gms.

We expect gold prices to trade lower today; international markets are trading flat at $1243 per ounce as markets keenly watch the FOMC meeting du e on 13 - 14th December where in they will provide clues on the rate hike. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today.

