Dec 13, 2017 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices to trade lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect gold prices to trade lower today; international markets are trading flat at $1243 per ounce as markets keenly watch the FOMC meeting du e on 13 - 14th December where in they will provide clues on the rate hike.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Spot gold prices rose marginally by 0.1 3 percent to close at $1243.5 per ounce prices retreated to a near five - month l ow on Tues day as  investors braced for a widely expected U.S. interest rate increase this  week and looked for clues about further hikes from the Federal  Reserve. Global markets are watching the U.S. cetral bank's two - day meeting for clues about the Fed's future rate path. On the MCX, gold prices declined by 0.61 percent to close at Rs .28175 per 10 gms.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade lower today; international markets are trading flat at $1243 per ounce as markets keenly watch the FOMC meeting du e on 13 - 14th December  where in they will provide clues on the rate hike. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

