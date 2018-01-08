App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 08, 2018 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa Carbon locked at 5% upper circuit as Co turns profitable in December qtr

The company has posted Q3 net profit at Rs 22.50 crore against net loss of Rs 93 lakh in year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Goa Carbon locked at 5 percent upper circuit as the company turned profitable in the quarter ended December 2017 (Q3FY18).

There were pending buy orders of 110,385 shares, with no sellers available.

The company  has posted Q3 net profit at Rs 22.50 crore against net loss of Rs 93 lakh in year-ago period.

Revenue was more than doubled to Rs 186.6 crore from Rs 82 crore.

The company has declared and approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs10 each (50 percent) for the financial year 2017-18.

Interim dividend shall be paid / dispatched on or before February 2, 2018.

At 11:02 hrs Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 1,061.05, up Rs 50.50, or 5.00 percent.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,061.05.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

