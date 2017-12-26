App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 26, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Go long in Bajaj Auto: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may go long in Bajaj Auto.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have Bajaj Auto as well and other than that Amara Raja Batteries. In Bajaj Auto my stop loss for the December futures would be below Rs 3,325 and I am looking at a target of Rs 3,440 to about Rs 3,460 by Thursday."

"Bajaj Auto has hit an all-time high today and now there is a possibility that it actually might breakout above Rs 3,400 and scale up to Rs 3,450-3,460 by the end of this derivative clearing. So, Bajaj Auto is a long call."

"Apart from that Amara Raja Batteries this stock also looks pretty good, it has a tight flag formation bullish flag formation, so I would put a stop loss below Rs 819 again I am talking about the December futures levels and my target Rs 880 to about Rs 910 by this Thursday, so these are the two counters I am trading," he added.

