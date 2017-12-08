App
Dec 08, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma starts clinical trials for anti-myeloma drug, stock gains 1%

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Glenmark Pharma share price advanced over a percent intraday Friday after the company started clinical trial for anti-myeloma drug.

"....the first patient has been dosed in a phase-1 clinical trial of GBR 1342, an investigational antibody for treatment of multiple myeloma," the company said in its filing.

GBR 1342 is an investigational new drug from the company's immuno-oncology portfolio.

"This first-in-human, open-label study's primary objective is to assess the safety and tolerability of increasing doses of GBR 1342 in multiple myeloma patients until a maximum tolerated dose is reached," Glenmark Pharma said in a BSE filing.

The additional study objectives include assessment of biomarkers, immunogenicity and additional measures of anti-tumour activity, it added.

"In just the last year, three of the company's biologics, two of which are immuno-oncology agents, have begun clinical trials, which is a testament to the outstanding progress made by the global R&D workforce," Fred Grossman, President and Chief Medical Officer said.

In May, the US health regulator had cleared Glenmark's investigational new drug application to initiate phase-1 study of GBR 1342.

At 12:10 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 536.50, up Rs 3.85, or 0.72 percent on the BSE.

