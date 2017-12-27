Glenmark Pharma shares gain 3% on USFDA approval for birth control pill

Glenmark Pharma shares rallied 2.6 percent intraday Wednesday on receiving approval from the US health regulator for birth control pill.

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP and Ferrous Fumarate tablets, 1 mg/20 mcg," the company said in its filing.

Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP and Ferrous Fumarate tablets are the generic version of Minastrin 1 24 Fe tablets of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending October 2017, the Minastrin 1 24 Fe tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 337.0 million, it said.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 130 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 58 ANDA's pending approval with the US FDA.

At 13:48 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 585.30, up Rs 12.50, or 2.18 percent on the BSE.