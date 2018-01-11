GE Power gains 5% on contract win worth Rs 818 crore

Shares of GE Power India rose 5.6 percent in the early trade on Thursday on contract win worth Rs 818.3 crore.

The company has been awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 818.3 crore by Navayuga Engineering Company.

The contract includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 12 Nos., 80 MW capacity vertical full kaplan turbine generator units along with all associated auxiliary and ancillary equipment.

At 09:16 hrs GE Power India was quoting at Rs 891.90, up Rs 39.85, or 4.68 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 910.85 and 52-week low Rs 516 on 09 January, 2018 and 16 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.08 percent below its 52-week high and 72.85 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil