Gayatri Projects rises 1% on orders win worth Rs 923 crore

While weakness in some sectors like real estate is visible, services and infrastructure sentiment is expected to improve in Q4. The overall business scenario is also expected to improve.

Shares of Gayatri Projects gained 1.5 percent intraday Wednesday on orders win worth Rs 923 crore.

The company bagged two new orders worth Rs 529 crore and 394 crore from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The projects will be executed on an EPC basis in line with the management's decision to follow an asset-light model, and will further reinforce Gayatri's position as one of India's top highway builders.

At 10:54 hrs Gayatri Projects was quoting at Rs 214.25, up Rs 1.50, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 237.55 and 52-week low Rs 124.60 on 02 January, 2018 and 30 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.81 percent below its 52-week high and 71.95 percent above its 52-week low.