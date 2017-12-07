App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 07, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gas stocks GAIL, IGL, Mahanagar, Petronet rally 3-7% on value buying

Value buying on likely addition of gas sector in goods and services tax (GST), expected rise in volume through city gas distribution and implementation of BS-VI emission norms could be main reasons for rally in these stocks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gas stocks were on fire Wednesday as the state-run GAIL surged 7 percent to hit a fresh record high of Rs 489.30 per share while Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas and Petronet LNG rallied 3-5 percent.

Value buying on likely addition of gas sector in goods and services tax (GST), expected rise in volume through city gas distribution and implementation of BS-VI emission norms could be main reasons for rally in these stocks.

"We see gas sector stocks as key beneficiaries on possible inclusion of gas under GST in the near term, which will enhance competitiveness of LNG against alternate fuels," Kotak said in its report dated December 1, 2017.

The research house recommended playing it through GAIL (Buy), which will also benefit from removal of stranded taxes for petchem/LPG segment and Petronet LNG (Add) from improved visibility on LNG demand.

related news

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has recommended the inclusion of gas under GST ambit to Ministry of Finance.

GAIL currently pays an irrecoverable VAT of 15 percent on APM/PMT gas and RasGas/Gorgon LNG supplied by upstream companies and Petronet LNG, majority of which is being purchased in the state of Gujarat.

"Computation suggests GAIL's FY2019 EPS will increase by Rs 2-3 (+6-9 percent) assuming 75 percent of raw material cost for LPG/petchem production pertains to gas purchased in Gujarat," Kotak had said.

Kotak expects City gas distribution companies (Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas) to also benefit from inclusion of gas in 5 percent GST slab, as it will enhance the relative economics of LNG-based industrial and commercial gas versus alternate fuels such as fuel oil and pet coke, both already in GST at 14 percent. However, current valuations desire more, a lot more, so the research house retained sell rating on these stocks.

At 14:42 hours IST, the stock price of GAIL India was quoting at Rs 484.90, up 6.26 percent, Mahanagar Gas was up 2.86 percent at Rs 1,136.30, Indraprastha Gas up 1.76 percent at Rs 329.55 and Petronet LNG up 3.81 percent at Rs 253.50 on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.