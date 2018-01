On January 12, 2018 Ganpati Industrial bought 9,04,000 shares of Emami Paper at Rs 226.29 on the BSE.

On Friday, Emami Paper Mills ended at Rs 229.45, up Rs 8.35, or 3.78 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 238.50 and 52-week low Rs 95.00 on 10 January, 2018 and 23 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.79 percent below its 52-week high and 141.53 percent above its 52-week low.