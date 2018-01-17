Gail India slips 2%; CLSA maintains sell, Co renegotiates LNG deal with Gazprom

Shares of Gail India slipped more than 2 percent intraday Wednesday as brokerage house CLSA has maintained sell rating on the stock with a target of Rs 405 per share.

According to CLSA, the supplies from Gazprom to expand company's long-term LNG is a headache. This is a negative surprise, as popular belief was that Gail would avoid this contract.

The firm believes that an oversupplied global LNG market will make it challenging to place these long-term volumes. Meanwhile, the stock is ignoring risks of large long-term US LNG portfolio.

The company renegotiated the terms of a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase deal with Russia’s Gazprom PJSC.

The company at its meeting held on January 12 approved payment of interim dividend for the FY 2017-18 at 76.5 percent (Rs 7.65 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

At 11:43 hrs GAIL India was quoting at Rs 472.85, down Rs 4.65, or 0.97 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil