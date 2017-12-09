App
Dec 09, 2017 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FS INV ICVC Stewart Investors sells 10 lakh shares of Indoco Remedies

FS INV ICVC Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Fund sold 10,00,000 shares of Indoco Remedies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
On December 8, 2017 FS INV ICVC Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Fund sold 10,00,000 shares of Indoco Remedies at Rs 266.04 on the BSE.

On Friday, Indoco Remedies ended at Rs 280, up Rs 14.75, or 5.56 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 314 and 52-week low Rs 179 on 23 November, 2017 and 31 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.83 percent below its 52-week high and 56.42 percent above its 52-week low.

