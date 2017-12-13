For Nifty 10330 a major hurdle: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' technical report:

Yesterday Nifty witnessed selling pressure from its resistance level of 10330 and ended the day on a weak note. The major players of the market FII & PRO started booking profits as they have sold 48425 contracts yesterday. The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty has lost 82 points yesterday from its previous close. The Index opened at 10325, and closed at 10240 after making a low of 10230. The Cash Market Benchmark Index Small Cap was also down by 0.91% last day.

Among the major sectors, Energy Oil & Gas and Industrial Manufacturing was up by 1.51% and 1.50% respectively from its day low. In Minor sectors, Gold & Jewellery and Carbon was up by 2.76% and 2.68% respectively.

Nifty Future is opening gap- down by 14 points against yesterday close of 10265 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10242.

