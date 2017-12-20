App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 20, 2017 08:42 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

F&O cues: Nifty 10350 Put adds 7.7 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O cues: Nifty 10500 Put added 5.1 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 10350 Put added 7.7 lakh shares in Open Interest.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

F&O cues:

Nifty 10400 Put added 19.3 lakh shares in Open Interest on December 19

Nifty 10350 Put added 7.7 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 10500 Put added 5.1 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 10500 Call shed 9.9 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 11000 Call shed 5.85 lakh shares in Open Interest

FIIs in F&O on December 19 (Provisional data from NSE)

FII net buy Rs 220 crore in Index Future

FII net buy 582 crore in Index Options

FII net buy Rs 487 crore in Stock Future

tags #F&O cues:

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.