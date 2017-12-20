F&O cues: Nifty 10350 Put adds 7.7 lakh shares in Open Interest

F&O cues: Nifty 10500 Put added 5.1 lakh shares in Open Interest and Nifty 10350 Put added 7.7 lakh shares in Open Interest.
F&O cues:
Nifty 10400 Put added 19.3 lakh shares in Open Interest on December 19
Nifty 10350 Put added 7.7 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 10500 Put added 5.1 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 10500 Call shed 9.9 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 11000 Call shed 5.85 lakh shares in Open Interest
FIIs in F&O on December 19 (Provisional data from NSE)
FII net buy Rs 220 crore in Index Future
FII net buy 582 crore in Index OptionsFII net buy Rs 487 crore in Stock Future