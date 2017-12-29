App
Dec 29, 2017 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Firstsource Solutions shares gain 4% on eleventh quarterly debt repayment

The US subsidiary has successfully made its eleventh quarterly repayment of USD 11.25 million.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Firstsource Solutions shares rallied more than 4 percent intraday Friday after the company made its eleventh quarterly debt repayment.

The software solutions provider informed exchanges that Firstsource Group USA, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has successfully made its eleventh quarterly repayment of USD 11.25 million on its outstanding debt on December 29, 2017.

For the quarter ended September 2017, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company reported revenues at Rs 873 crore, a degrowth of 0.5 percent QoQ but profit increased 5.1 percent sequentially to Rs 68.8 crore.

At 12:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 41.70, up Rs 1.25, or 3.09 percent on the BSE.

