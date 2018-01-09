App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 09, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Gold to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non- yielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sushil Finance's report on Gold


Gold edged lower on Monday, retreating further from last week's 3 - 1/2 - month high as the U.S. dollar regained some ground against the buoyant euro and traders bet on further U.S. interest rate hikes after Friday's payrolls data. The dollar, which has remained weak after its biggest annual drop since  2003, had helped to lift assets priced in the U.S. currency, with gold last  week registering a fourth straight weekly gain for the first time since  April. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non - yielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. Market participants are awaiting U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data later this week, which are expected to show inflation likely increased 0.2 percent in December after rising 0.1 percent in November.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after rise in prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold #Sushil Finance

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.