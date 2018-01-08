App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 08, 2018 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Gold to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after rise in prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sushil Finance's report on Gold


Gold dipped in choppy trading on Friday as traders cashed in gains from  the metal's rally to 3 - 1/2 - month highs this week and as the dollar rose  even after weaker - than - expected U.S. payrolls data for December. The metal remained on track for a fourth straight weekly gain, something it has not done since Apr il although it posted an annual increase of 13 percent in 2017. The U.S. December non - farm payrolls report was weaker than expected.  The dollar dipped briefly, then rose as investors reckoned the data would not deter U.S. Federal Reserve from raising interest rates multiple times this year though at a gradual pace. Traders overall stuck to their conviction that the Federal Reserve will raise rates at least twice this year, a Reuters analysis of fed funds futures contracts traded at CME Group suggested. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non - yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after rise in prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold #Sushil Finance

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.