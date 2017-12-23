App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 22, 2017 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Gold to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sushil Finance's report on Gold


Gold held near an earlier two - week high on Thursday after U.S. data on  gross domestic product, jobless claims and regional business activity left  traders' views on a stable economy unchanged and the dollar broadly  steady. Leading global stock markets rose modestly in the wake of solid U.S. economic growth data and as investors digested the recent passage of a $1.5 trillion tax cut plan in Washington. This followed their move on Wednesday to the highest in nine months on optimism the U.S. tax overhaul would help boost growth and as economic data improves. Rising bond yields tend to lift the dollar and depress the appeal of non - yielding bullion. The U.S. House of Representatives took a step toward averting a partial government shutdown at the end of this week, approving rules to debate a bill that would fund federal agencies through Jan.19.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

