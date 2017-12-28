App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 28, 2017 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Gold to trade positive: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sushil Finance's report on Gold


Gold rose for an eighth straight session on Wednesday as a weaker U.S. dollar encouraged investors to buy, and palladium hit another near 17 - year peak on expectations of strong demand and short supplies. The dollar was down against the euro. Traders said there was little news to support the euro's rise, though some investors have positioned for a possible strengthening in the single currency going into the new year, following a stellar 2017, its best year versus the greenback since 2003. The greenback's decline bolsters bullion and other dollar - traded commodities, making them less expensive to holders of other currency. Gold is up 10 percent this year, on track for its biggest annual rise since 2010. Weakness in the dollar, concerns over North Korea's nuclear program, and receding expectations that U.S. interest rates would be raised quickly all boosted bullion.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold #Sushil Finance

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.