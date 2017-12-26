App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 26, 2017 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expect Gold to trade positive: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sushil Finance's report on Gold


Gold was up 0.55 percent at $1,273.61 an ounce, after rising to $1.275.98, the highest since Dec. 5. Bullion was on track to see its strongest weekly performance since mid - October. U.S. growth prospects dimmed on Friday as data showed spending  outpaced income i n November and the Federal Reserve's preferred  inflation measure  -- the personal consumption expenditures price index  that excludes food and energy  -- rose by just 0.1 percent in November.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

