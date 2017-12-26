Expect Gold to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold was up 0.55 percent at $1,273.61 an ounce, after rising to $1.275.98, the highest since Dec. 5. Bullion was on track to see its strongest weekly performance since mid - October. U.S. growth prospects dimmed on Friday as data showed spending outpaced income i n November and the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure -- the personal consumption expenditures price index that excludes food and energy -- rose by just 0.1 percent in November.

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of short covering after drop in prices.

