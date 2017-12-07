Exit UPL on rallies: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "In UPL first step is to see whether it sustains above Rs 720 or not. If it fails to take out Rs 720 decisively then one should exit on this rally. It is a reversal kind of a signal, but then we need to watch out whether the major resistance zone between Rs 763 to about Rs 783 where 89-day 50-day and 200-day moving averages are located if that is not crossed then definitely one should book losses and exit because all the major moving averages are hailing down."

"That means it is actually an accepted down trend and if you look at the chart from a longer term perspective this is not showing the signs that it is immediately going to recover much. So, would put my fingers cross and do not expect it to actually cross Rs 750-780 kind of resistance zone."

At 15:23 hrs UPL was quoting at Rs 721, up Rs 34.80, or 5.07 percent on the BSE.