App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 07, 2017 03:27 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Exit UPL on rallies: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may exit UPL on rallies.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "In UPL first step is to see whether it sustains above Rs 720 or not. If it fails to take out Rs 720 decisively then one should exit on this rally. It is a reversal kind of a signal, but then we need to watch out whether the major resistance zone between Rs 763 to about Rs 783 where 89-day 50-day and 200-day moving averages are located if that is not crossed then definitely one should book losses and exit because all the major moving averages are hailing down."

"That means it is actually an accepted down trend and if you look at the chart from a longer term perspective this is not showing the signs that it is immediately going to recover much. So, would put my fingers cross and do not expect it to actually cross Rs 750-780 kind of resistance zone."

At 15:23 hrs UPL was quoting at Rs 721, up Rs 34.80, or 5.07 percent on the BSE.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.