Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "Gitanjali Gems has a weak structure, it is trying to form a base, sometimes it takes zero years to form a base; who knows how long will it take. If I had the stock, I would be out."

Gitanjali Gems ended at Rs 81.15, up Rs 3.25, or 4.17 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 104.80 and 52-week low Rs 53 on 28 November, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.57 percent below its 52-week high and 53.11 percent above its 52-week low.