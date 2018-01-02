EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 1.17 percent while EURINR remained flat during the same time frame. International markets remained closed yesterday on account of New Year but manufacturing PMI from Germany, Spain and Italy. EURINR is expected to move sideways in the coming session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.