Dec 21, 2017 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURINR is expected to move sideways in the coming session

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.26 percent during the day on account of weak dollar. EURINR depreciated by 0.22 percent during the same time period. The flash manufacturing PMI from Eurozone came in better than estimates at 60.6 against 59.8 of market estimates. Also, final CPI from the region came as per market estimations at 1.5 percent which was announced earlier this week. Also,  the grand coalition talks in  Germany between the  Angela Merkel ’s conservatives and the  Social  Democrats will start on 7 th Jan 2018. EURINR is expected to move sideways in the coming session

OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to move sideways in the coming session

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

