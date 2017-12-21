EURINR is expected to trade sideways: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.26 percent during the day on account of weak dollar. EURINR depreciated by 0.22 percent during the same time period. The flash manufacturing PMI from Eurozone came in better than estimates at 60.6 against 59.8 of market estimates. Also, final CPI from the region came as per market estimations at 1.5 percent which was announced earlier this week. Also, the grand coalition talks in Germany between the Angela Merkel ’s conservatives and the Social Democrats will start on 7 th Jan 2018. EURINR is expected to move sideways in the coming session

