Dec 29, 2017 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,EURINR is expected to depreciate in the coming session.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.46 percent during the day on account of weak dollar. EURINR depreciated by 0.46 percent during the same time frame. In economic news, it’s a quiet start to the week as no major euro area events are due for the week. However, Germany’s CPI is expected to be announced today. Also, Germany’s grand coalition talks to s tart by 7 Th Jan 2018. EURINR is expected to depreciate in the coming session.

OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to depreciate in the coming session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

