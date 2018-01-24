EURINR is expected to trade depreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.3 percent while EURINR remained flattish during the day. ECB spokesperson commented on cutting down the 2.55 Euro monetary stimulus program in 2018 if inflation and growth persists in the Euro area. Also, CPI data from the Euro region came in line with market estimates at 1.4 % for Dec’17. EURINR is expected to depreciate in the coming session.

