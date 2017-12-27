EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.01 percent during the day on account of weak dollar. EURINR depreciated by 0.13 percent during the same time frame. In economic news, it’s a quiet start to the week as no major euro area events are due for the week as well as major markets in euro region remained closed on account of Boxing Day. EURINR is expected to depreciate in the coming session.

EURINR is expected to depreciate in the coming session

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.