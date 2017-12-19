App
Dec 18, 2017 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.1 percent during the week on account of weak dollar. EURINR appreciated by 0.72 percent during the same time period

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.1 percent during the week on account of weak dollar. EURINR appreciated by 0.72 percent during the same time period. The flash manufacturing PMI from Eurozone came in better than estimates at 60.6 against 59.8 of market estimates. In the recently  concluded ECB meeting the committee kept interest rate unchanged  at 0.25 percent, but has hiked its growth forecast for coming years,  but persisted that inflation still won’t reach the target by 2020. EURINR is expected to appreciate in the coming session.

OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to appreciate in the coming session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

