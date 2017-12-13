EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.24 percent during the day on account of strong dollar. Weakness in Euro was seen against rupee as well as it weakened against the rupee by almost 0.53 percent during the day. Euro weakened despite political uncertainties in Germany was seen easing as Chancellor Angela Merkel urged on Monday to form a stable coalition government. ECB’s meeting would be closely watched on 14 th Dec’17. EURINR is expected to appreciate in the coming session

EURINR is expected to appreciate in the coming session

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.